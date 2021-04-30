Daily Forecast | The latest from WRDW/WAGT First Alert Meteorologist Mikel Hannah-Harding

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - We saw temperatures in the 60s to near 70 around the CSRA this morning with breezy & humid conditions. A cold front will move through early in the day, but rain chances look very low for the CSRA. Temperatures look to stay warm again this afternoon in the mid 80s for highs with humidity decreasing significantly. Winds will be a little breezy out of the northwest between 10-15 mph with gusts near 20 mph possible. Gusty winds and low relative humidity will create an elevated fire danger this afternoon. Use extreme caution if burning and check with local fire officials.

Gusty winds and low relative humidity will create and elevated fire danger Friday afternoon. (WRDW)

The good news is that most of the weekend is trending dry. We are expecting temperatures early Saturday to be down in the mid to low 50s. We should be mostly sunny Saturday with highs in the upper 70s later in the day. Winds won’t be as breezy and be out of the southeast less than 10 mph.

Sunday morning lows will be back down in the low 50s. Highs later in the afternoon will be warmer in the mid 80s. Winds will turn out of the south between 5-10 mph. Rain looks possible by Sunday night into Monday.

A few showers look possible by Monday as a weak upper level disturbance moves through the region. Rain totals look to be less than 0.25″ for most of the area. Highs on Monday will be hotter in the upper 80s.

