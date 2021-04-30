Daily Forecast | The latest from WRDW/WAGT First Alert Chief Meteorologist Riley Hale

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Winds will stay breezy between 8-15 mph through this evening creating an elevated fire danger for the CSRA. Skies will stay mostly clear this evening into tonight. Temperatures will be cooler tonight and drop to the mid 50s by early Saturday morning.

Sunny and seasonal Saturday, but more clouds show up Sunday. (WRDW)

High pressure builds in to the region Saturday bringing sunshine and seasonal temperatures. We should be mostly sunny Saturday with highs in the upper 70s and low 80s later in the day. Winds won’t be as breezy and be out of the southeast less than 10 mph in the afternoon.

Sunday morning lows will be back down in the low 50s. More clouds than sun are expected during the day Sunday. Highs later in the afternoon will be warmer in the mid 80s. Winds will turn out of the south between 5-10 mph. Rain looks possible by Sunday night into Monday as an upper level disturbance moves through the region.

A few showers look possible by Monday as a weak upper level disturbance moves through the region. Rain totals look to be less than 0.25″ for most of the area. Highs on Monday will be hotter in the upper 80s.

Scattered showers and storms look to remain possible heading into Tuesday as a cold front approaches the region. Hot highs again Tuesday topping out near 90.

