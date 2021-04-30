CSRA COVID-19 roundup: Sandersville vaccine site drops need for appointments

SANDERSVILLE, Ga. - In their remaining days, all of Georgia’s state-operated mass vaccination sites — including the one in Washington County — will allow drive-ups with no appointment necessary.

The sites will be giving out the COVID-19 Johnson and Johnson vaccine beginning Monday.

The sites will administer the single-dose Johnson and Johnson vaccine as available to those who haven’t received the first dose of a different vaccine until operations end on May 21.

Pfizer second doses will be available at the sites by appointment. Appointments to receive the second dose of the Pfizer vaccine can be scheduled here . First doses of the Pfizer vaccine will no longer be administered at the sites.

The Sandersville clinic at the Word of Life Church, 1214 S. Harris St., is open from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday.

Any person who wants to receive a vaccine other than the Johnson and Johnson vaccine can find information regarding vaccine availability near them by clicking here .

Why vaccine hesitancy in young adults matters

Experts have made it clear: To end the COVID-19 pandemic, people need to get vaccinated.

But there are still a lot who say that is not going to happen. It starts with crushing vaccine hesitancy, and it’s proving to be a challenge among younger people.

“Get vaccinated so we can crush the outbreak,” said Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases.

A CNN poll released Thursday found 31 percent of adults under the age of 35 don’t plan on getting vaccinated.

The reasons vary.

People say, “What’s in it for me, what’s the purpose of getting vaccinated if nothing changes?” said Dr. Leana Wen, former Baltimore health commissioner.

There’s also a political divide and an educational divide. Health experts respond by pointing to the bigger picture, like long-haul COVID.

“Even for young people who consider their risk of severe COVID to be low, the long-term consequences can be quite serious,” said Dr. Francis Collins, director of the National Institutes of Health

They also say to consider the health of others, with the potential of spreading the virus to others.

“And then you’ll pass the infection on to someone else who might pass it on to someone else who might get seriously ill and might die,” Fauci said.

Also in the news ...

University Hospital in Augusta had 24 COVID-19 inpatients as of Friday morning, the same number it had the day before. The number is drastically down from the more than 100 it had 90 days earlier during the last big peak in COVID-19 cases.

As of Friday morning, 52 Savannah River Site employees were in quarantine for COVID-19. That’s down from 190 at the end of January when the region saw its last big CIVID-19 surge. The U.S. Department of Energy complex employs 11,000 people in Aiken, Allendale and Barnwell counties.

The number of Americans fully vaccinated against COVID-19 reached another milestone Friday: 100 million . While the overall number of lives lost to COVID-19 in the U.S. has eclipsed 575,000, deaths have plummeted to about 670 per day from a peak of around 3,400 in mid-January.

About 8% of Americans who have received one dose of either the Pfizer or Moderna COVID-19 vaccines have not returned for their second shot . Dr. Anthony Fauci said people who do that are living dangerously, and it’s important to get a second dose.

It was anxiety — and not a problem with the shots — that caused reactions in dozens of people at coronavirus vaccine clinics in Georgia and four other states , U.S. health officials have concluded.

From reports by WRDW/WAGT, WTVM, The Associated Press and CNN