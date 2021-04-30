Bradley has no stress and no bogeys to lead at Innisbrook

(AP) - Keegan Bradley had no stress and no bogeys on the tough Copperhead course at Innisbrook. That added to a 64 and at two-shot lead at the Valspar Championship. Bradley is no stranger to good starts at Innisbrook.

This is the fifth straight time he has been no worse than sixth after the opening round. Twice he went on to miss the cut. So Friday is important. Max Homa and Ryan Moore were among those two shots behind. Dustin Johnson had to settle for a 71.

Justin Thomas celebrated his 28th birthday with a 69. Monday qualifier Michael Visacki shot 74.

