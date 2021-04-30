Advertisement

Bradley has no stress and no bogeys to lead at Innisbrook

PALM HARBOR, FL - MARCH 13: A mallard as seen on the 16th hole during the first round of the...
PALM HARBOR, FL - MARCH 13: A mallard as seen on the 16th hole during the first round of the Valspar Championship at Innisbrook Resort and Golf Club on March 13, 2014 in Palm Harbor, Florida. (Photo by Sam Greenwood/Getty Images)(Getty Images)
By Associated Press
Published: Apr. 30, 2021 at 12:11 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
(AP) - Keegan Bradley had no stress and no bogeys on the tough Copperhead course at Innisbrook. That added to a 64 and at two-shot lead at the Valspar Championship. Bradley is no stranger to good starts at Innisbrook.

This is the fifth straight time he has been no worse than sixth after the opening round. Twice he went on to miss the cut. So Friday is important. Max Homa and Ryan Moore were among those two shots behind. Dustin Johnson had to settle for a 71.

Justin Thomas celebrated his 28th birthday with a 69. Monday qualifier Michael Visacki shot 74.

