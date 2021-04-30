Authorities investigating burglary at anchor store in Augusta Mall

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Authorities are investigating a burglary at the Augusta Mall after reports of a someone breaking into J.C. Penney this morning.

At 3:51 a.m., the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office responded to a burglary call at the store in the Augusta Mall, 3450 Wrightsboro Road.

Deputies report the thief stole an unknown amount of jewelry before leaving the store. Authorities haven’t released a description of the suspect at this time.

One of the main entrances into the store remain shattered. Deputies are actively investigating the incident.

