Augusta Tech to reopen in full for summer and fall semesters

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - One of our local colleges has announced its plans for students for this summer and fall.

Augusta Technical College will offer learning in face-to-face, hybrid, and full virtual models in the upcoming semesters.

Student support services like career and counseling will be offered in-person and virtually.

Starting this summer, the college will also reopen its Augusta, Grovetown, Thomson, and Waynesboro campuses for rental and community use.

The college says it has only reported 119 positive cases of COVID-19 since March 2020. They are also working with University Hospital to offer a Moderna vaccine clinic to students, staff, and faculty on May 14.

This clinic will be from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Augusta campus.

If you’re interested in enrolling in the college, you can visit during the upcoming open houses on June 26 and July 24. Events applicable to high school/dual enrollment students and military and military-affiliated students are also planned for this calendar year.

To schedule a campus tour at any location, visit the college’s Visitor Information page.

