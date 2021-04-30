Advertisement

Augusta Tech to reopen in full for summer and fall semesters

Augusta Technical College
Augusta Technical College(Source: ATC)
By Staff
Published: Apr. 30, 2021 at 7:48 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - One of our local colleges has announced its plans for students for this summer and fall.

Augusta Technical College will offer learning in face-to-face, hybrid, and full virtual models in the upcoming semesters.

Student support services like career and counseling will be offered in-person and virtually.

Starting this summer, the college will also reopen its Augusta, Grovetown, Thomson, and Waynesboro campuses for rental and community use.

The college says it has only reported 119 positive cases of COVID-19 since March 2020. They are also working with University Hospital to offer a Moderna vaccine clinic to students, staff, and faculty on May 14.

This clinic will be from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Augusta campus.

If you’re interested in enrolling in the college, you can visit during the upcoming open houses on June 26 and July 24. Events applicable to high school/dual enrollment students and military and military-affiliated students are also planned for this calendar year.

To schedule a campus tour at any location, visit the college’s Visitor Information page.

Copyright 2021 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jaden Ross
20-year-old woman dies after being shot in the face; ex-boyfriend arrested
The tractor fire is under control on Gordon Highway.
Tractor-trailer fire closes lanes on Bobby Jones Expressway
From left: Aaron Barnes-Burpo and Walker Washington
Wu-Tang scam lands pair in prison after unraveling in Augusta
Woman shot in the face off Aintree Road east of Hephzibah
It’s night two in the search for two missing boaters on Clarks Hill Lake. Crews have been...
Day 4 search for the two missing boaters at Clarks Hill Lake

Latest News

From left: An unknown subject and Herman Brown wanted for questioning in connection with an...
1 subject located but another still sought after shooting at store on Wrightsboro Road
The tractor fire is under control on Gordon Highway.
Tractor-trailer fire closes lanes on Bobby Jones Expressway
James Brown mural, downtown Augusta
James Brown Block Party, other events kick off this weekend in the CSRA
A South Carolina law enforcement officer can legally police by themselves before completing all...
Bipartisan bill aims to change S.C. laws on non-certified officers, chokeholds