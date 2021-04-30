All of South Carolina placed under a red-flag fire alert

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WMBF) - The South Carolina Forestry Commission has issued a statewide red-flag fire alert through the weekend due to dry conditions.

State forestry officials said the alert is being issued to discourage people from burning outdoors when conditions present an elevated risk of wildfire.

This weekend’s forecast calls for stronger-than-normal winds and low relative humidity across much of the state, thereby creating the potential for outdoor fires to escape easily and spread rapidly.

A red-flag fire alert does not prohibit outdoor burning, provided that all other state and local regulations are followed, authorities say.

Members of the forestry commission strongly encourage residents to voluntarily postpone any such burning until the alert is lifted.

