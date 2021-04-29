Trial of man accused of murdering Samantha Josephson set for July

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - On March 29, 2019, University of South Carolina student Samantha Josephson was kidnapped and murdered after going to a bar with friends.

Now, more than two years later, the man accused of killing the 21-year-old college student has a trial date, according to public court records.

Nathaniel Rowland is charged with murder and kidnapping in Josephson’s death.

Nathaniel Rowland's murder trial will begin July 19, 2021. (Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center)

Earlier this month, a judge set the date for his trial to begin: July 19, 2021.

His bond was denied in June 2020, so he will remain in jail until then.

Investigators say Josephson was out with friends in Five Points when she called an Uber. She was seen on surveillance video getting in a car.

According to police reports, the 21-year-old was stabbed more than 30 times. Her body was discovered the day after she disappeared, in a wooded area in Clarendon County.

Rowland was arrested that night in a car in which investigators found Josephson’s blood and her cellphone.

He and his family have maintained his innocence.

Copyright 2021 WIS. All rights reserved.