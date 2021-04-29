Study shows frontliners slept less during COVID-19 pandemic

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Getting enough sleep can be a challenge for most people, especially when you’re stressed out. Many have been since the COVID-19 pandemic happened.

Getting a good night’s rest has always been a struggle for some frontline medical workers. So AU Health is digging into how much sleep we’re losing, specifically among our health care workers.

“There was already quite a bit of insomnia even before COVID began,” William Vaughn McCall said. “Working from home is not all it’s cracked up to be.”

But the pandemic has made it even harder, with increasing the number of health care workers struggling to fall asleep.

McCall is the chair of psychiatry at mcg and he says they surveyed more than 2,300 of their health system providers for insomnia disorders or having difficulties sleeping at night time which leads to daytime problems.

“What really surprised us that if you didn’t have insomnia before COVID began, 40 percent of you were going to have it after COVID began... it took a large toll on people,” he explained. “Some people said it took a toll on their ability to function at work some people said some people say they were prone to errors when driving or the workplace.”

He says another surprise that their study shows are people who spent more time with patients or at least 30 or more hours a week in direct patient care during COVID reported fewer insomnia disorders

“It was the exact opposite... I would have thought more time face to face with covid patients would have really stressed you out and produced more insomnia but it was the exact opposite,” McCall said.

He says even though things are looking more promising and more people are heading back to work, slowly easing back to routine is a key factor to finding the right balance.

“We are going to need to be patient with one another and sort of feel out what is each person’s comfort level,” he said.

