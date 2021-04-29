Advertisement

S.C. governor on mask requirement in schools: ‘It’s a height of ridiculosity’

McMaster on mask requirement in schools: ‘It’s a height of ridiculosity’
McMaster on mask requirement in schools: ‘It’s a height of ridiculosity’((Source: WHSV))
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Apr. 29, 2021 at 4:45 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WMBF) – South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster is weighing in on whether school districts should continue to require students to wear masks in the classroom.

Several groups in South Carolina have started protesting school districts’ decision to require face masks for students while in class, stating that it should be a choice. Some have even bought billboards, demanding that masks be optional.

On Tuesday night, McMaster agreed with the parents.

He posted a message on Twitter saying that it’s ridiculous for school districts to tell parents whether their child should wear a mask.

“I think it is a height of ridiculosity for a school district to make that decision for the parents, particularly since we know that even when the virus was rampant that the schools, the classrooms were the safest places of all,” McMaster stated.

He added that teachers have had the opportunity to get vaccinated and many people have started building an immunity to the virus so masks should be optional, but not a requirement.

He said it should be the parent’s choice and not the school districts’ choice if a student wears a mask in the classroom.

Aiken County Public School policy states that faculty, staff and students must wear masks or cloth face coverings in school when social distancing is not available.

Copyright 2021 WMBF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Windom man dies in I-90 crash
Freak golf cart accident kills 47-year-old Evans man
21-year-old driver dies after vehicle slams into tree in Aiken County
From left: Eynn Wilson and Edward Kirk
GBI joins investigation of missing boaters at Clarks Hill Lake
Craig Kenneth Morgan
Arrest made after woman beaten to death in Augusta
Night three of the search for two missing boaters at Clarks Hill Lake

Latest News

Study shows frontliners slept less during COVID-19 pandemic
Study shows frontliners slept less during COVID-19 pandemic
Study shows frontliners slept less during COVID-19 pandemic
Study shows frontliners slept less during COVID-19 pandemic
The search for two missing men on Clarks Hill Lake enters day 5
Divers prep as search for two missing men on Clarks Hill Lake enters day 5
In this Monday, Dec. 14, 2020, file photo, Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger speaks...
There’s a new leader for Georgia election board, but much remains same