S.C. governor on mask requirement in schools: ‘It’s a height of ridiculosity’

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WMBF) – South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster is weighing in on whether school districts should continue to require students to wear masks in the classroom.

Several groups in South Carolina have started protesting school districts’ decision to require face masks for students while in class, stating that it should be a choice. Some have even bought billboards, demanding that masks be optional.

On Tuesday night, McMaster agreed with the parents.

He posted a message on Twitter saying that it’s ridiculous for school districts to tell parents whether their child should wear a mask.

“I think it is a height of ridiculosity for a school district to make that decision for the parents, particularly since we know that even when the virus was rampant that the schools, the classrooms were the safest places of all,” McMaster stated.

It is ridiculous for school districts to tell parents whether or not their child should wear a mask in the classroom, that is up to the parent. Every teacher has had the opportunity to get vaccinated and are safe from the virus. It’s time to unmask our children. pic.twitter.com/FDgFkPUkOF — Gov. Henry McMaster (@henrymcmaster) April 28, 2021

He added that teachers have had the opportunity to get vaccinated and many people have started building an immunity to the virus so masks should be optional, but not a requirement.

He said it should be the parent’s choice and not the school districts’ choice if a student wears a mask in the classroom.

Aiken County Public School policy states that faculty, staff and students must wear masks or cloth face coverings in school when social distancing is not available.

