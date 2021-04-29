S.C. deputies may rejoin LivePD television show

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - South Carolina deputies may soon be returning to television sets at home.

The Richland County Sheriff’s Department’s spokesperson Maj. Maria Yturria said the department expects the return of Live PD, and talks have been ongoing since the show ended back in June.

The show featured Richland County Sheriff’s Deputies from 2016 to 2020, following them on their shifts and broadcasting it live.

Following the national conversation surrounding policing in the wake of George Floyd’s death, Live PD was taken off the air in June.

Richland County deputies gained fame through the show, including Capt. Danny Brown, who now has more than 132,000 Twitter followers.

He said the show was a tool for community relations and transparency.

“We get out of the cars and we’re people too. We’ve got families, we’ve got friends. So I’ve got a name. That show put that name to the badge. So when kids see us at gas stations filling up, teenagers, 20 year-olds who may not want to talk to the police, they come up and talk to us because of the show,” he said

Brown said the live broadcasts showed that the department won’t hide from its mistakes.

He welcomed the idea of the show returning.

Meanwhile, former RCSD deputy Chandra Cleveland said the show too often focused on black neighborhoods, giving a negative perception of the area and community.

“Why is it always the black community that you’re in? We know they have a lot of crime, but there are crime other places in Richland County that’s not totally the black community, they have mixed subdivisions they could be in, but they’re never there,” she said.

RCSD said there were no details available on the timing of the show’s return or where it would be broadcast.

Elsewhere in the state, The Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office had been a part of the program since the show’s fourth season, which made its debut on Nov. 15.

There is no word on whether the BCSO will be rejoining LivePD’s programming.

