Richmond County teachers share thousands in grants for science, math

By Staff
Published: Apr. 29, 2021 at 1:45 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Nine teachers from the Richmond County School System have been selected to receive Savannah River Nuclear Solutions Innovative Teaching Mini Grants.

“Our schools and students are the real winners in the generosity of community partnerships that provide additional funding for projects to promote experiential learning,” said Dr. Kenneth Bradshaw, district superintendent.

He said the SRNS outreach project “has been vital in funding innovative projects for our teachers to enhance the content in our classrooms.”

The grants will allow educators to purchase equipment, supplies and resources meant to enhance students’ performance in math and science.

After receiving 126 applications, SRNS is distributing 78 grants ranging in the amounts of $500, $750 and $1,000.

The Richmond County recipients are:

  • Donita Legoas, A.R. Johnson Health Science and Engineering Magnet, “Why Do I Need to Know this Stuff?” $1,000
  • Kristina Istre, A.R. Johnson Health Science and Engineering Magnet, “A World in Motion,” $1,000
  • Carla Biley, Richmond County Technical Career Magnet, “Gel Electrophoresis Kits,” $500
  • Nathalie Pace, Richmond County Technical Career Magnet, “Light. Power. Electrochemistry in Action,” $500
  • Sharon Doe, Richmond County Technical Career Magnet, “Non-Kit Model Rocketry,” $1,000
  • Stephany Griffin, Richmond County Technical Career Magnet School, “Meteorologists in the Making,” $500
  • Candace Dunaway, Sue Reynolds Elementary School, “Building Math Minds,” $500
  • Jamie Gillard, Garrett Elementary School, “Fun With Math,” $500
  • Kortorcha Nelson, Garrett Elementary School, “Robotics and Relationships,” $500

SRNS is the management and operations contractor at the Savannah River Site, a 310-square-mile Department of Energy complex that employs 11,000 people in Aiken, Barnwell and Allendale counties.

