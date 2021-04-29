Advertisement

Report: Cruises could resume sailing in mid-July

Cruises may be able to leave U.S. ports by mid-July after more than a year of not sailing.
Cruises may be able to leave U.S. ports by mid-July after more than a year of not sailing.(Source: CNN)
By CNN staff
Published: Apr. 29, 2021 at 7:46 AM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - The cruise industry might be able to resume voyages in U.S. waters this July.

USA Today said it obtained a letter from the CDC to the industry and got more details from the agency.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said eliminating risk on cruises isn’t possible, so the idea is to mitigate it with a blend of testing, quarantine and vaccination.

The agency is also clarifying how cruises, which haven’t been able to sail in U.S. waters for more than a year, can meet its requirements in order to sail.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved. Gray Media Group, Inc., contributed to this report.

Most Read

Windom man dies in I-90 crash
Freak golf cart accident kills 47-year-old Evans man
21-year-old driver dies after vehicle slams into tree in Aiken County
From left: Eynn Wilson and Edward Kirk
GBI joins investigation of missing boaters at Clarks Hill Lake
Craig Kenneth Morgan
Arrest made after woman beaten to death in Augusta
Night three of the search for two missing boaters at Clarks Hill Lake

Latest News

Thursday’s report from the Commerce Department estimated that the nation’s gross domestic...
US economy accelerated at a robust 6.4% rate last quarter
Aiken County Public Schools
Aiken County schools lift mask mandate outdoors
A Maine home daycare owner faces charges, including assault, after a 19-month-old girl in her...
Toddler suffers brain damage in Maine daycare incident
Scouts
With cookie sales down, local Girl Scouts need your help