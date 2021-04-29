Advertisement

There’s a new leader for Georgia election board, but much remains same

In this Monday, Dec. 14, 2020, file photo, Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger speaks...
In this Monday, Dec. 14, 2020, file photo, Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger speaks during a news conference in Atlanta. President Donald Trump's conversation on Saturday, Jan. 2, 2021, with Raffensperger, a fellow Republican, was an unprecedented effort by a sitting president to pressure a state official to reverse the outcome of an election. Trump pressed Raffensberger to “find” enough votes for him to win.(AP Photo/John Bazemore, File)
By Associated Press
Published: Apr. 29, 2021 at 4:35 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ATLANTA (AP) — Georgia’s State Elections Board got a new leader Wednesday. It was one of the first impacts of the state’s new election law.

An appointed member of the board replaced Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger, whom the law removed from the board.

Arguments about Georgia’s elections are far from over, with a local Republican Party official calling the board members “cavalier cowboys” after they voted unanimously to dismiss debunked fraud claims.

Also Wednesday, Georgia Attorney General Chris Carr refused a request to investigate Raffensperger from fellow Republican and former U.S. Sen. Kelly Loeffler.

Much of the election board meeting continued as before, with Raffensperger’s staff setting the agenda, providing evidence and advising board members.

Copyright 2021 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

