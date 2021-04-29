Local summer camp programs back in full swing

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Parents summer is just around the corner. This time around many of us are back in the office no longer working from home. If you’re wondering “What am I going to do with the kids?” registration is now open for some of our local summer camps.

When it comes to COVID we’re told some guidelines will be lifted and some will stay.

Summer camp programs are in full swing and enrollment numbers are higher this year compared to last year.

“The numbers have been really really great for the first couple of weeks but we still have plenty of room to get the kids registered,” said Alyson Schwartz, the summer program coordinator for the Augusta Jewish Community Center.

The AJCC is just one of many sites ready to get summer camp started. They say COVID won’t change some of what they offer like swimming, tennis, arts and crafts, and fencing. But there will be COVID procedures like temperature checks, spaced-out activities, and staff in masks.

Schwartz says the response from the community already is positive.

“It’s actually been really exciting to see that one the trust in the JCC that we are going to put on a great camp with all these things that are going on and they have faith and want their kids to come here,” said Schwartz.

The YMCA is also getting ready for summer camp. Enrollment numbers are high but they have a limit on the number of kids they will take. They are working with churches and other partners so they can help expand their locations. Still so much will be offered and they are focusing on a lot of outdoor activities while adding new ones like learning loss games.

“It will not be school. We will make it fun, but our team is working on some really good fun, engaging games that will provide some resources for learning. Some site words games, things like that that we’re really excited about this year,” said Catie McCauley, Family YMCA.

She says they are excited to bring back their overnight stays at Camp Lakeside in Lincoln County something they did not do last year.

“It’s a beautiful property a hundred acres of beautiful lakefront property, lots of stuff to do with kids, climbing walls, a lot of nature-oriented activities,” said McCauley.

They hope some fun brings back a sense of normalcy for kids this summer.

Both camps are following CDC guidelines. To register for these summer camps, visit Augusta Jewish Community Center 2021 Summer Camp and YMCA 2021 Summer Camp.

