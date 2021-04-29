Advertisement

Learn more about the presidential visit to Georgia today

By Staff
Published: Apr. 29, 2021 at 8:02 AM EDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
ATLANTA (WRDW/WAGT) - With President Joe Biden’s first joint address to Congress delivered on Wednesday night, he’ll be heading to Georgia today with his wife, Jill.

The White House says Biden will be visiting former President Jimmy Carter and former first lady Rosalynn Carter in Plains.

The Bidens will be leaving the White House shortly after 10 a.m., according to officials, and plan to leave Joint Base Andrews for Georgia by 10:30 a.m.

They’re expected to arrive at Fort Benning in Georgia shortly after noon and fly from there to Jimmy Carter Regional Airport in Sumter County.

They’ll meet with the Carters in the afternoon and leave for the Atlanta area by 3 p.m.

The Bidens will then participate in a Democratic Party drive-in rally at 6 p.m. celebrating Biden’s first 100 days in office. The White House says Biden’s rally at the Infinite Energy Center in Duluth will “highlight how he has delivered on his promises to the American people.”

After appearing at the rally, the Bidens are expected to fly out of Georgia by shortly after 7:30 p.m., arriving back at the White House by 9:30.

