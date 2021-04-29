Advertisement

Joe Cunningham raises nearly half a million in first 48 hours of gubernatorial campaign

By News 10 Staff
Published: Apr. 28, 2021 at 9:32 PM EDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Democrat Joe Cunningham says his campaign has raised $400,000 in 48 hours.

Cunningham, a former Congressman for the state of South Carolina, formally announced his gubernatorial bid Monday.

His campaign officials said $400,000 is more than incumbent Gov. Henry McMaster, a Republican, raised in the first quarter of 2021.

“The grassroots support for our campaign so far is incredibly humbling,” Cunningham said. “But we’ve got more work to do. We shocked the world in 2018 and we’re going to do it again in 2022.”

Cunningham pulled one of the biggest upsets in 2018 when he became the first Democrat to flip a U.S. House seat from Republicans in South Carolina since 1986.

He only served one term representing the state’s First Congressional District. He was defeated by Rep. Nancy Mace in 2020.

