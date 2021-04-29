How Richmond County schools will spend COVID-19 aid

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - We now know what some of The American Rescue Funds will go toward in Richmond County.

The superintendent for Richmond County schools says the district will offer a new program this summer to help students struggling due to the pandemic.

Dr. Kenneth Bradshaw says it will specifically focus on helping younger students with reading.

“With the CARES funding we received as well as American Rescue Plan funding, we will offer extended learning for our students in grades K through 8 in addition summer school programs that we offer every year,” Bradshaw said.

Students will have the option for in-person summer classes up to eighth grade, but high school will be virtual only again this year.

Look for more from our one-on-one interview with Bradshaw on News 12 First at Four.

Copyright 2021 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.