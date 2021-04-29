Advertisement

Grovetown man sentenced to federal prison for possession of child pornography

Johnathan Malone
Johnathan Malone(WRDW)
By Staff
Published: Apr. 29, 2021 at 4:59 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GROVETOWN, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) -A Grovetown man has been sentenced to nearly six years in federal prison after admitting to possession of child pornography.

Johnathan Malone, 23, of Grovetown, was sentenced to 68 months in prison by U.S. District Court Chief Judge J. Randal Hall after pleading guilty to one count of possession of child pornography, said Acting U.S. Attorney David H. Estes.

Malone also was ordered to pay a total of $21,000 in restitution to victims in the case. After completion of his prison sentence, Malone will be required to serve 25 years of supervised release, and register as a sex offender.

MORE | Evans man charged with shooting woman in the face outside of Hephzibah

There is no parole in the federal system.

“Protection of our most vulnerable citizens is essential for a safe and secure society,” said Acting U.S. Attorney Estes. “Our law enforcement partners perform outstanding work in monitoring cyber networks to protect children from exploitation – and hold accountable those who do them harm.”

As described in court documents and testimony, the Georgia Bureau of Investigation received information from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children that led to the execution of several search warrants. Agents found hundreds of images and videos of child pornography on devices belonging to Malone.

“The GBI will continue to work tirelessly to protect innocent child victims of online exploitation,” said GBI Director Vic Reynolds. “We are grateful for the relationships we maintain with our federal partner agencies to bring these offenders to justice.”

The cases were investigated by the GBI, and prosecuted for the United States by Assistant U.S. Attorney and Project Safe Childhood Coordinator Tara Lyons.

Copyright 2021 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Windom man dies in I-90 crash
Freak golf cart accident kills 47-year-old Evans man
21-year-old driver dies after vehicle slams into tree in Aiken County
From left: Eynn Wilson and Edward Kirk
GBI joins investigation of missing boaters at Clarks Hill Lake
Jaden Ross
Evans man charged with shooting woman in the face outside of Hephzibah
Craig Kenneth Morgan
Arrest made after woman beaten to death in Augusta

Latest News

Antonio Burden
FIRST ON NEWS 12: I-Team finds new details on finalist for Augusta fire chief
The tractor fire is under control on Gordon Highway.
Tractor-trailer fire closes lanes on Bobby Jones Expressway
Alaric Smith
Booking photo released: Augusta man charged in a suspicious death investigation at Maxwell House Apartments
See how truck fire sparked traffic nightmare on Bobby Jones Expressway