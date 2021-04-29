Advertisement

Groundbreaking kicks off construction of downtown center for disability rights, resources

Groundbreaking participants dig into the dirt at the construction site for the Center for...
Groundbreaking participants dig into the dirt at the construction site for the Center for Disability Rights & Resources at 948 Walton Way.
By Staff
Published: Apr. 29, 2021 at 1:20 PM EDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Walton Options for Independent Living and Walton Foundation for Independence celebrated the groundbreaking this week of the new Center for Disability Rights and Resources in downtown Augusta.

The center is set to provide support and resources to a group that makes up nearly one-third of the CSRA population and spans age, race, gender and economic backgrounds.

MORE | Better late than never for second shot, two-state health experts say

Utilizing the same location as the current Walton Options Augusta office, the new 6,500-square-foot building will offer accessible consumer meeting spaces and classrooms, expanded staff areas, a communications lab and a multi-purpose room designed for community use.

The groundbreaking was Wednesday.

In addition to the Walton Options services and programs, Walton Foundation for Independence will be a part of the new Center for Disability Rights & Resources with offices on site.

The center at 948 Walton Way is being built by Allen + Batchelor Construction, was designed by Dickinson Architects, and is financed by First Citizen Bank with a down-payment contribution from Georgia Rehabilitation Institute.

Donations for the new center are open to individuals as well as local businesses and organizations at https://boldlybe.waltonoptions.org.

