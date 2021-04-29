Advertisement

FIRST ON NEWS 12: I-Team finds new details on finalist for Augusta fire chief

Antonio Burden
Antonio Burden
By Laura Warren
Published: Apr. 29, 2021 at 5:57 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The I-Team is uncovering new details about the sole finalist for Augusta’s next fire chief.

News 12′s Laura Warren combed through Antonio Burden’s personnel file — almost 250 pages from his 27 years with DeKalb County.

It was filled with a lot of praise for his work ethic and skills, but we also found a suspension on his record.

He was suspended for five days last May after he was spotted in his county vehicle going into a liquor store.

That may be what you may call a red flag, but we can’t compare his red flags to any other candidates’ for the fire chief job. That’s because the city of Augusta has refused to release the names and qualifications of who else applied for the chief job.

WRDW is now joining other local media in a legal complaint to get this public information into the public eye.

“Very few cities or counties have been as brazen to ignore the law, as we think is happening here in Augusta,” said attorney David Hudson of the Hull Barrett Firm, who represents WRDW in this complaint.

He says the city of Augusta is violating Georgia law by withholding the information.

“It’s better to let the sun shine on qualifications and backgrounds of these candidates,” Hudson said. “And the people who are going to be served by the person who is eventually hired have an opportunity to have input.”

The city of Augusta attorneys responded to our complaint, writing: “Plaintiffs are asking this court to put the citizens of Richmond County in danger.”

Hudson says the real danger is in the unknown.

As our complaint says: “No one seeks to put the citizens of Augusta in danger. To avoid that possibility, a prompt hearing should be conducted and a determination made whether the requested documents should be produced.”

Judge Jesse C. Stone will hear the case in superior court this coming Monday.

The I-Team will keep you posted.

MORE FROM THE I-TEAM | Explaining the safety behind the Tenant Bill of Rights

Copyright 2021 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Windom man dies in I-90 crash
Freak golf cart accident kills 47-year-old Evans man
21-year-old driver dies after vehicle slams into tree in Aiken County
From left: Eynn Wilson and Edward Kirk
GBI joins investigation of missing boaters at Clarks Hill Lake
Jaden Ross
Evans man charged with shooting woman in the face outside of Hephzibah
Craig Kenneth Morgan
Arrest made after woman beaten to death in Augusta

Latest News

The tractor fire is under control on Gordon Highway.
Tractor-trailer fire closes lanes on Bobby Jones Expressway
Alaric Smith
Booking photo released: Augusta man charged in a suspicious death investigation at Maxwell House Apartments
Johnathan Malone
Grovetown man sentenced to federal prison for possession of child pornography
See how truck fire sparked traffic nightmare on Bobby Jones Expressway