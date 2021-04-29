Tractor trailer fire closes lanes on Bobby Jones Expressway

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A tractor-trailer fire snarled traffic Thursday afternoon when it closed eastbound and westbound lanes of Bobby Jones Expressway.

Authorities said the highway would be closed for hours and that drivers should seek an alternate route.

It happened at 2:42 p.m. on eastbound Bobby Jones under the Gordon Highway overpass.

The tractor-trailer was carrying wood chips and was engulfed in flames at one point.

There were no injuries.

As eastbound traffic was at a standstill just before 3 p.m., firetrucks rushed past on the shoulder to reach the crash.

Once cars reached the site of the crash, they were diverted onto Gordon Highway using the eastbound onramp to Bobby Jones.

Gordon Highway was backed up in both directions as drivers tried to figure out how to get to their destinations.

At the scene, wood chips still covered the roadway just before 4 p.m., and the scene was turned over to the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office and the Georgia Department of Transportation.

GDOT said one lane of Bobby Jones had reopened by 4:20.

