Evans man charged with shooting woman in the face outside of Hephzibah

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - An Evans man has been charged with shooting a woman in the face Wednesday night just outside Hephzibah.

The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office responded to the 4300 Block of Aintree Road in reference to a gunshot victim.

There, they found a 23-year-old woman shot in the face. She was taken to a hospital and remains in critical condition, authorities report.

The call came in at 9:27 p.m. Wednesday.

During the investigation, the suspect was determined to be the victim’s ex-boyfriend, 20-year-old Jaden Ross of Evans.

Richmond County Investigators, along with the assistance of the Columbia County Sheriff’s Office, arrested Ross at his residence on the 1400 Block of Andover Court last night at 11 p.m. on the charges of aggravated assault (Family Violence) and possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime.

Additional charges may be forthcoming as the criminal investigation continues.

Dangerous days in the CSRA

The shooting occurred during a violent stretch of days for the CSRA that included a fatal beating, a deadly shooting, a pair of drive-by shootings and a double homicide.

Among the most recent incidents, a man was shot at least twice on Tuesday afternoon at the Smart Grocery convenience store , 3221 Wrightsboro Road. At the scene, a man could be seen in handcuffs being placed in the back of a patrol car.

On Tuesday morning, Angela Moore, 55, died after being found beaten over the weekend at her home on Curry Street in Augusta . Authorities are looking for a man for questioning in connection with her case.

The double homicide happened at 1383 Paul Lord Road in Wrightsville , where authorities on Friday discovered the bodies of Destiny Hope Kight, 18, of Wrightsville and Charles Jaylon Garrett, 18, of East Dublin. They died from apparent gunshot wounds. The Georgia Bureau of Investigation was called in to help with the case.

Then early Saturday, 18-year-old Joseph Copeland was fatally shot in Aiken while sitting in a vehicle with another teen near an apartment complex on Barnwell Avenue at Kershaw Street. Copeland was take to Aiken County Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead.

Later in the weekend, separate drive-by shootings left three people with injuries.

Just before 11:30 p.m. Saturday, a woman was injured in a drive-by shooting at 126 Free Indeed Blvd. just outside North Augusta. The 64-year-old victim was found bleeding from her left arm, according to deputies.

Then on Sunday night near Beech Island, two people were injured in another drive-by shooting . The 46-year-old female and 36-year-old male suffered injuries that weren’t life-threatening. But the location — 1630 Storm Branch Road near Blackstone Camp Road — had been the site of an earlier drive-by shooting on Wednesday. That earlier shooting didn’t injure anyone, according to deputies

