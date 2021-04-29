Day 5 search for the two missing boaters at Clarks Hill Lake

CLARKS HILL LAKE, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - It’s been five days in the search for two men who went missing while boating last weekend on Clarks Hill Lake.

Today we saw friends of Edward Kirk and Eynn Wilson out on jet skis and ATVs trying to help crews expand their search.

Family say the past five days have been draining mentally, physically, and emotionally. Most of them decided not to even come to the lake today. But there was still a group out there holding out hope their friends will be found soon and trying to help out any way they can.

Every day for the last five days, friends and family have gathered at Clarks Hill Lake. They say they’ll continue to come back every day until Eynn and EJ are found.

“It’s been tough that we’re dealing with this still, and we still haven’t recovered them yet,” said Reggie Hampton, a friend of the missing men.

DNR continued their search this morning around 8:00 a.m. They stopped to fix their equipment, but went back out at 11 p.m. and stayed out the rest of the day.

Lincoln County EMS was at the lake for about three hours and brought their boat out for the first time. They searched along the surface of the water while DNR and Columbia County used sonar on deeper waters.

Friends and family are now starting searches of their own. Hampton and others brought a jet ski and ATV to help search.

“I’m hoping everybody else can come out and help us search for my boys around the sides of the lake,” said Hampton.

But DNR says people helping out actually may do more harm than good. They say the wakes caused by boats and jet skis make the sonar less effective. So the more people searching, the more time it could take to find the bodies. They’re asking everyone to stay clear of the search area.

For friends and family, that means another day of waiting. Another day without closure.

“I’m coming out here every day until they’ve been found. I’m talking about every day. Blood, sweat, tears. We out here,” said Hampton.

DNR says they’re now deciding on whether to bring in the helicopter. They couldn’t bring it out today because it’s actually in Gainesville looking for a body up there.

We’re told there will be a candlelight service this Sunday for the two men. It’ll start at 6 p.m. at Meadowbrook Park. The family asks to bring red, black, or white balloons.

Copyright 2021 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.