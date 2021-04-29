Advertisement

Daily Forecast | The latest from WRDW/WAGT First Alert Meteorologist Mikel Hannah-Harding

Staying warm & dry through Friday. A little breezy the next few days.
By Mikel Hannah-Harding
Published: Apr. 29, 2021 at 6:08 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Today is trending as the warmest day of the week with high temperatures getting close to 90 in the afternoon. Partly cloudy skies expected today as our next front approaches from the west. Winds will be out of the southwest between 10-15 mph.

Rain chances look lower on Friday as a cold front moves through the region. A few isolated showers can’t be ruled out Friday, but most of the area is looking dry. Temperatures look to stay in the mid 80s for highs. Winds will be a little breezy out of the northwest between 10-15 mph.

Above average temperatures stick around through Friday. Things warm back up heading into next...
Above average temperatures stick around through Friday. Things warm back up heading into next week.(WRDW)

The good news is that most of the weekend is trending dry. We are expecting temperatures early Saturday to be down in the low 50s. We should be mostly sunny Saturday with highs in the upper 70s later in the day. Winds won’t be as breezy and be variable during the day less than 10 mph.

Sunday morning lows will be back down in the low 50s. Highs later in the afternoon will be warmer in the mid 80s. Winds will turn out of the south between 5-10.

A few showers look possible by Monday as a weak front moves through the region. Rain totals look to be less than 0.10″ for most of the area. Highs on Monday will be hotter in the upper 80s.

