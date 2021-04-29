CSRA students among 323 high school seniors named state scholars

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A total of 323 graduating seniors from across Georgia have been recognized as 2021 Georgia Scholars.

Through this program, the state Department of Education honors high school seniors who have achieved academic excellence in school, in extracurriculars and interscholastic events and in community life.

“As a state, we can all draw inspiration from the resilience and determination of the class of 2021,” State School Superintendent Richard Woods in his announcement. “Like their counterparts in the class of 2020, they dealt with the sudden shutdown of in-person schooling in March of last year. Then they persevered through a school year that was, of necessity, unlike any we have ever seen before – and still, they found a way to excel. I am extremely proud of each 2021 Georgia Scholar and can’t wait to see what this outstanding group of students accomplishes.”

The following students from the CSRA have been recognized for their achievements and will receive a Georgia Scholar seal on their diploma:

Madison Cliatt - Burke County High School

Alexis Davis - Evans High School

Austin Long, Sha’Laceya Neal, Alexis Roberts, Adaisia Berry, Denetria Dixon, Kalyn Newsome, Jamiah Holmes, Sarai Taxmaye Munoz, Kamry Howard, Laura Davis - Jefferson County High School

Micah MacConney - Liberty Independent Private School

Mary Massey, Claire Crowder, Kayla Kucela, Julia Andrews - Westminster Schools of Augusta

William Shaffer, Jadon Billups, William Theodocion, Jennifer Jeschke, Siya Brown, Amber Cooper, Elizabeth Lee, John Franklin, Alexandria Yu, Sage Bobrow-Goss - Davidson Fine Arts Magnet School

Matthew Byrne - A.R. Johnson Health Science & Engineering Magnet School

You can click here for a full list of Georgia Scholar program requirements. The SAT and ACT score requirement was waived this year, as some students were not able to take or retake these exams due to the pandemic.

You can click here to view the full list of Georgia Scholars.

