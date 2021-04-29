Community rallies behind North Augusta officer

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Tonight our community is coming together to show support for a North Augusta public officer. Sergeant Andy Cook is in the hospital fighting for his life after an unexpected illness.

Right now local businesses are raising money for his family and his recovery. At Your Pie Pizza on Georgia Avenue in Downtown North Augusta is raising money for Sgt. Cook. A portion of your pie’s proceeds will go to Sgt. Cook and his family and people have been showing their support all day. Lines to the door in support of a North Augusta police officer.

Your Pie Pizza is just one of a couple of businesses doing something special in support of Sgt. Cook’s recovery. Sgt. Cook has been with the public safety department since 2000 and is now fighting for his life after an unexpected illness. He has been in the hospital for a couple of weeks. Now the community is rallying together to raise money for him.

“Sgt. Cook has been with public safety for a number of years now, he started out as a firefighter with us and always helpful to the community and a good person,” said Lt. Junior Johnson from North Augusta Public Safety.

“The whole community is behind him. Prayers and blessings for Sgt. Cook and his family and we just wish him the best and we really want to see a fast recovery,” said Sean Havens, owner of Your Pie Pizza.

Your Pie is not the only business raising money for Sgt Cook, Shoppe3130 is parked right in the parking lot selling items for the same cause.

“We try to do anything we can to help the community and of course we love the police and with as much bad press as they are getting right. Now we want to do anything to show the love we have for them and the community together,” said Jesse Elliot from Shoppe3130.

People coming out today are no stranger to Cook. They say supporting him is the least they could do.

“Number one it’s the right thing to do, it’s the godly thing to do plus being a fellow brother in blue it means a lot to help him,” said Ray Johnson, a customer at Your Pie Pizza today.

“Come out and support Andy as much as you can he is a dad with two kids a wife and needs all the support you can give him,” said Jason Rushton, a customer at Your Pie Pizza today.

Your Pie will be open until 10:00 p.m. tonight and Shoppe3130 until 8 p.m. or later if they are busy. You can also come out and make cash donations.

