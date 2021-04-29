Columbia County Fire kickstarts boot drive to raise money for local organizations

COLUMBIA COUNTY, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Columbia County Fire Rescue will be out in the community to raise money for local organizations with their annual boot drive.

If you visit the following locations between April 29 and May 1, and May 6 through 8, you can donate:

Mullins Crossing

Evans Walmart Supercenter

Furys Ferry Walmart Neighborhood Market

Kroger Marketplace Lewiston Road

Kroger Merchants Village (Columbia Road)

Firefighters will be out at each location from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. and from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. All of the money collected will be split evenly and donated to Columbia County Community Connections and the Burn Foundation of America.

The community has been extremely supportive of the past boot drives, by donating around $51,400 during the 2020 boot drive.

