Advertisement

Child confesses to setting dog on fire in Mississippi

A photo shows the treatment Buddy received after authorities said he was burned with an...
A photo shows the treatment Buddy received after authorities said he was burned with an extension cord tied around his neck.(Tunica Humane Society)
By WMC Action News 5 Staff
Published: Apr. 29, 2021 at 10:19 AM EDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TATE COUNTY, Miss. (WMC) - Investigators say a child has confessed to setting a dog on fire in Mississippi.

The dog named Buddy was set on fire last week. He’s receiving medical care at the Tunica Humane Society.

Investigators say Buddy was found with his face severely burned and an extension cord wrapped around his neck. A reward for information reached more than $10,000 as of Tuesday.

On Wednesday, the Tate County Sheriff’s Office, which investigated the incident, said a child confessed to intentionally hurting the dog; however, the sheriff’s office says no criminal charges will be filed.

“Due to the age of the juvenile we are not able to file criminal charges in this case,” reads a statement from Sheriff Brad Lance posted to Facebook.

Lance writes that the crime is a felony punishable by up to three years in prison, but no person younger than 12 can be charged with a crime in the state of Mississippi.

The sheriff’s office did not say how old the child was or if any other punishment will be given.

Copyright 2021 WMC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Windom man dies in I-90 crash
Freak golf cart accident kills 47-year-old Evans man
21-year-old driver dies after vehicle slams into tree in Aiken County
From left: Eynn Wilson and Edward Kirk
GBI joins investigation of missing boaters at Clarks Hill Lake
Craig Kenneth Morgan
Arrest made after woman beaten to death in Augusta
Night three of the search for two missing boaters at Clarks Hill Lake

Latest News

LaSandra Scott speaks during a news conference concerning updates on her son Marvin Scott III's...
Black inmate’s death in Texas jail struggle ruled homicide
From left: Aaron Barnes-Burpo and Walker Washington
Wu-Tang scam lands pair in prison after unraveling in Augusta
The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge celebrate their 10th wedding anniversary.
William and Kate celebrate 10th wedding anniversary
Two deputies were shot in a standoff at a home in Watauga County, North Carolina.
‘Incredibly tragic situation’: Two deputies dead in standoff in Watauga County, NC