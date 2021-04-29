Advertisement

Can you help cops identify suspect in Aiken crime spree?

If you can help solve these crimes, call 803-293-7863.
By Staff
Published: Apr. 29, 2021 at 11:18 AM EDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
AIKEN. S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Aiken Department of Public Safety is asking for the public’s help identifying a possible suspect in a string of crimes.

On Saturday, the Aiken Department of Public Safety responded to two larcenies at both Dunkin Donuts locations in Aiken as well as strong-arm robberies at Subway, 804 E. Pine Log Road, and Palm Beach Tan, 762 Silver Bluff Road.

All of the incidents involved the same two suspects.

Both are males between the ages of 40 and 60 years who used a silver Chevrolet sedan, possibly a Malibu or Impala.

Authorities released photos.

Anyone with information is urged to call 803-293-7863 or submit a tip to CRIME STOPPERS by using the P3 Tips app or going to CrimeSC.com and clicking “Submit a Tip.” Tips submitted through Crime Stoppers will remain anonymous and may receive a cash reward of up to $1000.

