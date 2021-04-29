Booking photo released: Augusta man charged in a suspicious death investigation at Maxwell House Apartments

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The booking photo of an Augusta man has been charged in a suspicious death investigation at the Maxwell House Apartments has been released.

Investigators have charged Alaric Smith, 51, of Augusta with concealing a death after the body of Amanda Shetrone, 38, was discovered in his apartment, the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office reports.

The report at about 11:30 p.m. Tuesday, according to Coroner Mark Bowen.

Shetrone, of the Maxwell House Apartments, 1002 Greene St., was pronounced dead at 12:47 a.m.

Upon arrival, deputies located Shetrone in apartment 918, according to an incident report by the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies were also advised the apartment was the residence of Alaric Smith, 51.

Smith reportedly told a friend that Shetrone had been staying with him and that she had not moved from where she had been sleeping on the floor.

When the friend came over to the apartment, she discovered that Shetrone was unresponsive and cold to the touch, the incident report reads. Smith’s friend then contacted authorities.

Investigators along with the coroner’s office arrived on scene and determined Shetrone had been deceased for more than a day.

Investigators charged Smith but further charges could be forthcoming as the investigation continues, the Sheriff’s Office reports.

An autopsy for Shetrone has been scheduled.

Dangerous days in CSRA

The mysterious death occurred during a tragic stretch of days for the CSRA that included a fatal shooting, a pair of drive-by shootings a double homicide and a search for two missing boaters.

Among the most recent developments, authorities arrested a man Wednesday who was wanted for questioning in the murder of an Augusta woman who was beaten to death . Craig Kenneth Morgan, 50, was arrested on an outstanding warrant, according to authorities. Angela Moore, 55, was found beaten Saturday at her residence at 26 Curry St., then she died Tuesday.

Also this week, a man was shot at least twice on Tuesday afternoon at the Smart Grocery convenience store , 3221 Wrightsboro Road. At the scene, a man could be seen in handcuffs being placed in the back of a patrol car, but authorities are looking for two men for questioning in connection with the incident .

The double homicide happened at 1383 Paul Lord Road in Wrightsville , where authorities on Friday discovered the bodies of Destiny Hope Kight, 18, of Wrightsville and Charles Jaylon Garrett, 18, of East Dublin. They died from apparent gunshot wounds. The Georgia Bureau of Investigation was called in to help with the case.

Then early Saturday, 18-year-old Joseph Copeland was fatally shot in Aiken while sitting in a vehicle with another teen near an apartment complex on Barnwell Avenue at Kershaw Street. Copeland was take to Aiken County Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead.

Later in the weekend, separate drive-by shootings left three people with injuries.

Just before 11:30 p.m. Saturday, a woman was injured in a drive-by shooting at 126 Free Indeed Blvd. just outside North Augusta. The 64-year-old victim was found bleeding from her left arm, according to deputies.

Then on Sunday night near Beech Island, two people were injured in another drive-by shooting . The 46-year-old female and 36-year-old male suffered injuries that weren’t life-threatening. But the location — 1630 Storm Branch Road near Blackstone Camp Road — had been the site of an earlier drive-by shooting on Wednesday. That earlier shooting didn’t injure anyone, according to deputies.

And amid all the violence, hanging over the entire CSRA has been the search for two Augusta men who went overboard during a pontoon boat excursion Sunday at Clarks Hill Lake . Authorities continue to look for missing best friends Edward Kirk, 37, and Eynn Wilson, 35, both of Augusta.

