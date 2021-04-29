Advertisement

Aiken County schools lift mask mandate outdoors

By Staff and wire reports
Published: Apr. 29, 2021 at 8:44 AM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
AIKEN, S.C.. (WRDW/WAGT) - After a recent update in guidance by the Centers for Disease Control, face coverings outdoors on school grounds will be optional at Aiken County Public Schools, the district announced Thursday.

“Throughout the pandemic Aiken County Public Schools has been guided by the recommendations of medical and public health professionals regarding health and safety protocols and we will continue to monitor for new guidance as it is provided,” the district said in a statement.

MORE | S.C. governor on mask requirement in schools: ‘It’s a height of ridiculosity’

The change is effective immediately.

“I am pleased we have reached a point in the global pandemic when we can take such a positive step toward normalcy,” stated Aiken County Superintendent King Laurence. “We appreciate the patience and understanding of our families and employees as health and safety guidelines related to the pandemic continue to change.”

The CDC eased its guidelines Tuesday on the wearing of masks outdoors, saying fully vaccinated Americans don’t need to cover their faces anymore unless they are in a big crowd of strangers.

And those who are unvaccinated can go outside without masks in some situations, too.

The new guidance represents another carefully calibrated step on the road back to normal from the coronavirus outbreak that has killed over 570,000 people in U.S.

For most of the past year, the CDC had been advising Americans to wear masks outdoors if they are within 6 feet of one another.

