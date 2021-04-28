Advertisement

Why some Georgia veterans will be getting a $1,400 boost

U.S. flag.
U.S. flag.(WLUC)
By Staff
Published: Apr. 28, 2021 at 10:34 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Some Georgia veterans are getting a boost to their benefits this week.

Officials say $1,400 payments are being sent to veterans and their beneficiaries who don’t normally file their tax returns.

This is the same payment as the stimulus checks that were sent out in March.

It’s for veterans who might have missed out on those checks.

The money will be automatically deposited into bank accounts or loaded onto the cards where you normally get your benefits.

