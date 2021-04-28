Shepeard Blood Center halts plasma donations, but still taking all blood types

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Due to overwhelming support from the community, the Shepeard Community Blood Center is no longer collecting COVID-19 Convalescent Plasma donations

The center wants to send a thank you to everyone who donated to supply local hospitals with the life-saving products they need.

While plasma is not needed at this time, the center is always in need of whole blood and platelet donors.

Here is where you can donate blood this week:

April 28

Burke County High School at 1057 Burke Veterans Parkway in Waynesboro from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Republican Baptist Church at 610 Republican Road in Clarks Hill from 3:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.

Warren County High School at 1253 Atlanta Highway in Warrenton from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

April 29

First Baptist Church of North Augusta at 602 Georgia Avenue in North Augusta from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.

April 30

Saluda High School at 160 Ivory Key Road in Saluda from 8:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.

May 1

Augusta Market at 2 8th Street in Augusta from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Papa John’s at 217 C Edgefield Road in North Augusta from noon to 4 p.m.

May 2

Cedar Creek Church - West Campus at 621 Trolley Line Road in Graniteville from 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

Cedar Creek Church - Banks Mills Campus at 3001 Banks Mills Road in Aiken from 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

And if you can’t make it to a drive, you can call the center at 706-737-4551 to schedule an appointment or to ask any questions.

The American Red Cross says you can give blood if you have received a COVID-19 vaccination, as long as you feel healthy.

Worried that you won't be able to donate blood after getting vaccinated? Here's some good news! Posted by Shepeard Community Blood Center on Wednesday, April 28, 2021

Copyright 2021 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.