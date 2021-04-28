S.C. State House roundup: House may debate restarting electric chair death penalty

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - South Carolina House members may soon debate whether to restart the state’s stalled death penalty with the electric chair.

At issue is whether to add a firing squad to the execution methods.

The House Judiciary Committee approved a bill Tuesday allowing inmates to choose to die by being shot in the heart by several sharpshooters. That bill has already passed the Senate and Gov. Henry McMaster has said he will sign whatever comes to his desk.

South Carolina can’t perform executions under the current law because the state can’t obtain the drugs needed for lethal injection. The last execution in South Carolina was in 2011.

Senate stalls bill allowing open carry of guns

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — The chances of South Carolina joining most other states allowing licensed people to openly carry pistols and not hide them under a jacket has dimmed.

A small group of senators met Tuesday to discussed a House-passed open carry bill but didn’t find time to vote on it. The chairman of the subcommittee promised to meet again as soon as possible, but there are only eight days left in the General Assembly’s regular session.

The House passed the bill 82-33 last month. It would allow anyone who passes the background check and roughly eight-house course to get a South Carolina concealed weapons permit to carry their pistol in the open.

Lawmakers again reject transgender athletes ban

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — A committee in the South Carolina House has again rejected a proposal that would have prevented transgender students from playing on girls’ sports teams in middle and high school.

The House Judiciary Committee voted 13-11 against the bill on Tuesday. The same committee tabled a similar proposal March 16, leading supporters to change some introductory language but leave the essence of the bill untouched.

South Carolina was one of more than 20 states considering restrictions on athletics or gender-confirming health care for transgender minors this year.

Opponents say South Carolina would have lost business and sports events and hurt some of its most vulnerable teens by passing the bill.

