S.C. fire chief placed on leave over ‘racially insensitive’ post

LANCASTER COUNTY, S.C. (WBTV) - The fire chief at a volunteer fire station in Lancaster County has been placed on administrative leave after posting a racially charged comment on his personal Facebook page.

Officials at the McDonald Green Volunteer Fire Department say Fire Chief Francis “Butch” Ghent has been placed on leave for two weeks, starting Tuesday. He is relieved of his duties pending the outcome of an internal investigation.

Ghent apologized Tuesday after his post circulated.

Ghent, a long-time firefighter in Lancaster County, posted on his personal account: “Dear Police, stop responding to these black neighborhoods. They will eventually kill each other and the fake news won’t have a story.”

Ghent said he apologized to city and county leaders and community members in general for his actions.

“I guess it was racially insensitive. I did not mean it that way,” Ghent told WBTV Tuesday.

Lancaster County officials found out about the post Monday, according to the Rock Hill Herald. The Lancaster County Council condemned the post as offensive, officials told the Herald.

Ghent has since deleted the post.

Ghent told WBTV he was trying to defend the police from the national news media.

Ghent on Tuesday afternoon issued a written apology to Lancaster County fire service and county officials, the Herald reported. The apology stated that Ghent was trying to jab the news media after a fatal police shooting in Ohio.

“I sincerely apologize to the people of Lancaster,” Ghent said.

Lancaster County Administrator Steve Willis confirmed the apology came from Ghent and released the apology in full to The Herald.

According to the Herald, in the apology, Ghent asks the Black community of Lancaster County to forgive his mistake and knows he offended Black people with the post.

Here is the full apology statement from Ghent posted in the Herald:

“I would like to apologize to the black community of Lancaster and through out the country,” the statement said. “The post I made on Facebook was not meant to be an attack you but rather a jab at the news media.”

The apology further stated: “My father instilled in me that the police were to be respected and honored not matter what. The media has done everything they can to demonize them to get a story and ratings. After the police shot and killed the teenage girl trying to kill another girl the media said he went to far. But if he had let her kill the other girl then they would have said he should have done more. The police can’t win in these violent confrontations. I lost it and made that post. The wording was very inappropriate but anger blinded my judgment.

“I would also like to apologize to my family, fire department, Lancaster County Fire Service and the leaders of Lancaster County. I hope that my actions haven’t put you in harms way. I have served the residents of Lancaster County for over 40 years. I don’t see color in the residents that I serve. I help whomever calls with dignity and respect. I have many black friends and neighbors that I more than likely have offended. I am truly sorry.

“I made a mistake and am very sorry for it. I again ask for your forgiveness.”

