South Carolina agencies could rejoin ‘LivePD’ television show

(KY3)
By Staff
Published: Apr. 28, 2021 at 12:21 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCSC) - South Carolina deputies may soon be returning to television sets at home.

The Richland County Sheriff’s Department says it will return and discuss the agency’s involvement with the law enforcement television show.

The RCSD says talks have been ongoing since the show ended back in June. Following the George Floyd protests, LivePD was taken off the air, but there are reported talks to bring it back.

Elsewhere in the state, the Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office had been a part of the program since the show’s fourth season, that made its debut on Nov. 15.

There is no word on whether the BCSO will be rejoining LivePD’s programming.

Copyright 2021 WCSC. All rights reserved.

