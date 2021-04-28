Rapper Kodak Black gets probation in teen’s assault case in South Carolina

FLORENCE, S.C. (AP) — Rapper Kodak Black has been sentenced to probation for assaulting a teenage girl in a South Carolina hotel room.

Black was originally charged with rape, but accepted a deal and pleaded guilty Wednesday to first-degree assault at the Florence County courthouse.

Black, whose legal name is Bill Kapri, faces a 10-year suspended prison sentence. He won’t have to go to prison on the charge as long as he completes 18 months of probation.

Black apologized to the victim, who watched the plea online. Black previously had a three-year federal prison sentence for falsifying documents used to buy weapons at a Miami gun store commuted by President Donald Trump.

