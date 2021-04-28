21-year-old driver dies after vehicle slams into tree in Aiken County

AIKEN, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - One person is dead after a single-car crash Wednesday morning northwest of Aiken.

The driver was pronounced dead on scene from blunt-force trauma. She was identified as 21-year-old Lanadia I. Walker, of Aiken.

The crash happened as a 2011 Honda Sierra V was traveling south on Croft Mill Road near Sandcroft Court around 4 a.m., according to the South Carolina Highway Patrol.

For unknown reasons, the vehicle left the right side of the roadway and struck a tree.

Walker was the only occupant of the vehicle and was wearing a seat belt, according to Aiken County Coroner Darryl Ables.

Toxicology analysis are pending and the South Carolina Highway Patrol is continuing with the investigation.

