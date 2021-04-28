Advertisement

Nameless no more? S.C. court wades into lottery winner privacy

(AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Apr. 28, 2021 at 2:50 PM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — South Carolina has long been one of a handful of states where lottery winners can remain anonymous unless they choose to come forward, but that practice is receiving increased scrutiny thanks to a decision from the state’s highest court.

The Supreme Court earlier this month sided with a man who sought winners’ names and contact information from the Lottery Commission. The entity sued the man, and a court agreed it didn’t have to release the information.

Last week, justices ruled the broad injunction was improper.

The decision could turn on its head a longstanding anonymity practice by the state Lottery Commission, which has successfully fought off previous open-records requests about winners.

At least 11 states allow anonymity to lottery winners.

