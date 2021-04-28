Louisville house fire was arson, investigators find

LOUISVILLE, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Authorities announced today that a structure fire in Jefferson County was intentionally set and has been ruled an act of arson.

The fire occurred on Fifth Street in Louisville around 12:58 a.m. Friday.

The 1,120-square-foot wood-frame home, built in 1920, was a total loss.

“The Louisville Fire Department arrived on scene to find the rear of the home heavily engulfed in flames,” said state Insurance and Safety Fire Commissioner John F. King.

He said his agency’s investigative staff is assisting the Louisville Fire Department and the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office with the case.

Anyone with information is urged to call 800-282-5804. This anonymous hotline operates around the clock.

