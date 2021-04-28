Judge refuses to release video of Black man’s shooting by N.C. deputies

ELIZABETH CITY, N.C. (WITN) - A judge today said he will not release deputy body camera video showing the fatal shooting of Andrew Brown Jr.

WITN and about 15 other media companies sought the release of the video. The family, protesters, and civil rights advocates have been making the same plea. There is a North Carolina law that says these can only be released by a judge.

Judge Jeffrey Foster said he will allow the immediate family of Brown to view the four body camera videos within 10 days. He said that would allow the sheriff’s office to blur or remove any identifiable information on the videos.

Foster said he will then decide in 30-45 days whether the video will be released to the family. That would allow the SBI to complete its investigation into the shooting.

Brown was shot and killed last Wednesday morning as deputies were trying to serve a search warrant at his Perry Street home.

Earlier this week, the sheriff’s office allowed Brown’s son and an attorney to view 20 seconds of footage from just one camera.

The Pasquotank County district attorney says Brown hit law enforcement officers with his car before they opened fire.

District Attorney Andrew Womble told a judge at a hearing that he viewed body camera video and disagreed with a characterization by attorneys for the family of Brown that his car was stationary when the shooting started.

Womble said the video shows that Brown’s car made contact with law enforcement twice before shots could be heard on the video.

