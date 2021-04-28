Advertisement

Hurricanes spoil Thomas’s final home game

(WRDW)
By Mike Jakucionis
Apr. 27, 2021
AIKEN, Sc. (WRDW/WAGT) - The University of South Carolina Aiken dropped their final home game of the season 7-5 to the Georgia Southwestern Hurricanes. This was also Pacer head coach Kenny Thomas’s final home game, as he’s retiring at the end of the season. Michael Holder will become the Pacers’ interim coach at the end of the season.

The Pacers got off to a great start, going up 3-0 after the first inning. The Hurricanes got a run back in the second, but USC Aiken responded with two more runs in the Third.

The Hurricanes came to life in the top of the 6th, scoring 5 runs and taking a 7-5 lead.

The Pacers still have an outside shot of making the Peach Belt tournament, but they’ll losses from Young Harris and/or Columbus State, as well as a strong weekend showing at Lander.

A scholarship fund has been created in honor of Kenny and Judy Thomas. Donations can be made here.

