Advertisement

Health officials worry J&J vaccine pause increased hesitation in Black, Hispanic communities

By Staff
Published: Apr. 28, 2021 at 4:52 AM EDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - As the FDA and CDC recently lifted the pause on the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine, health experts are now concerned some communities may opt-out from getting vaccines at all.

RELATED: Small pharmacies reopening their doors for Johnson & Johnson vaccinations

The Johnson & Johnson vaccine had shelved the vaccine after it was linked to cases of an extremely rare blood clotting disorder.

Public health officials are now concerned that as word spread about the potential side effects, Black and Hispanic communities may opt-out of what could be a life-saving act.

“To the Black and Hispanic communities, there has been a long history of untrustworthy behavior by health care systems, and the current issue with Johnson & Johnson may have worsened some hesitancy,” said Dr. Justin X. Moore.

Moore is an epidemiologist in the Department of Population Health Sciences at the Medical College of Georgia.

“To overcome this barrier, companies must continue being open about side effects of the vaccine, and health care workers must be empathetic and listen to their patients’ concerns,” he said in the release.

AU says vaccine safety and the importance of everyone being vaccinated is crucial as America looks to get to the light at the end of this pandemic.

COVID-19 vaccine: Where you can get a shot in 2-state region

Copyright 2021 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

From left: Eynn Wilson and Edward Kirk Jr.
Boat victims’ families devastated as search goes on
Craig Kenneth Morgan
Man wanted for questioning in homicide of Augusta woman
This was the scene outside the Smart Grocery on Wrightsboro Road after a shooting there on...
Shooting victim found outside store on Wrightsboro Road
Night three of the search for two missing boaters at Clarks Hill Lake
(WRDW-TV)
Coroner says why man died in Aiken County deputies’ custody

Latest News

FILE - In this Feb. 15, 2021 file photo, a healthcare worker prepares a dose of the CoronaVac...
Local medical students team up with faith leaders for vaccine education
Johnson and Johnson vaccine on hold
Small pharmacies reopening their doors for Johnson & Johnson vaccinations
COVID-19 vaccine
Local vaccine providers work to bring shots where the people are
COVID-19 vaccination
Why are so many 2-state residents skipping second COVID shot?