GBI joins investigation of missing boaters at Clarks Hill Lake

CLARKS HILL LAKE, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Georgia Bureau on Investigation has gotten involved in the case of two missing boaters at Clarks Hill Lake, authorities told News 12.

The Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office said the state agency has been involved since Monday, but declined to give further details as the search continues today for missing best friends Edward Kirk, 37, and Eynn Wilson, 35, both of Augusta.

It’s the fourth day of a search made difficult at a lake where underwater visibility is less than 8 feet, and sometimes even worse in some areas.

Meanwhile, authorities are looking at video from the incident when Kirk and Wilson went overboard into the lake.

An initial report from authorities says one man fell into the lake from a pontoon boat Sunday afternoon and the other man jumped in to help. In light of what they’ve been told, authorities say they’re taking into consideration some videos that capture the moments before the men enter the lake.

Officers with the Georgia Department of Natural Resources and Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office say when they arrived on the scene Sunday, the boaters gave both agencies conflicting reports about what happened.

Officers were told that the men had either fallen off the boat or jumped in, according to the agencies.

But the families say law enforcement started to look into the videos for foul play.

Authorities say they’re investigating everyone who was on the boat but are not labeling this as a criminal investigation.

We spoke with family members who say after three days of agonizing pain, and all they want is answers.

“We are numb,” said Deadra Thompson, Wilson’s cousin.

She says the families and mothers won’t stop until they know what exactly happened on that boat.

“They will get answers and they will get justice for their children,” said Thompson.

Family members say the only thing they can do now is wait.

“It’s going to be a long journey for the Wilson family and the other family because we need closure. We never know when closure is going to be,” said Thompson.

