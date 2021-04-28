Freak golf cart accident kills 47-year-old Evans man

EVANS, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - An Evans man died late Tuesday when he was thrown from a golf cart on a residential street.

Columbia County Coroner Vernon Collins said the accident happened as 47-year-old Allen Reining was driving a golf cart on Bent Creek Drive, a short residential street a few blocks west of William Few Parkway.

He was apparently driving at a high speed when the gold cart flipped and ejected Reining, according to Collins.

Collins said Reining was pronounced dead at 10:10 p.m. Tuesday

