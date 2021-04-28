Kemp names new DA for Columbia County

ATLANTA (WRDW/WAGT) - Today, Gov. Brian P. Kemp announced his selection of former U.S. Attorney Bobby Christine to become Columbia County district attorney.

Christine will fill the vacancy created by Senate Bill 9 (Act 7) from the 2021 session of the Georgia General Assembly. His term will begin July 1 and will end Dec, 31, 2022.

The legislation splits off Columbia County from the Augusta Judicial Circuit.

Although the position will be an elected post in the future, Kemp had to appoint the initial district attorney.

With Columbia County splitting off, the remaining Augusta Circuit will be made up of Richmond and Burke counties.

Bobby Christine (WRDW)

Christine was sworn in as U.S. attorney for the Southern District of Georgia back in 2017 after being nominated by then-President Donald Trump and confirmed by the U.S. Senate.

Christine stepped down after Joe Biden won the presidency, as is customary for U.S. attorneys when the administration changes.

Near the end of his tenure, Christine simultaneously served as the U.S. attorney for the Southern District of Georgia that includes Augusta as well as the district that includes Atlanta.

Christine holds a bachelor’s degree in political science from the University of Georgia and a law degree from Samford University.

Sworn to the Southern District job in 2017, he worked for a decade in the District Attorney’s Office in Augusta.

Appointed judge of magistrate court for Columbia County in 2005, he held that post continuously until November 2017, serving as chief magistrate from 2009-2012. From 2005 to 2017, he also maintained a private practice concentrating on domestic, probate, personal injury and criminal litigation.

He has been an Army reservist since age 17, with awards and citations including the Legion of Merit, Meritorious Service Medal, Bronze Star medal and parachutist badge. His current rank is brigadier general.

He and his wife, Sheri, an elementary school teacher for Columbia County, have two daughters and a son. They live in Evans.

Copyright 2021 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.