Fire reported at Family Dollar on Gordon Highway

Richard County Deputies are heading to a commercial structure fire at Family Dollar.
Richard County Deputies are heading to a commercial structure fire at Family Dollar.
By Staff
Published: Apr. 27, 2021 at 10:44 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Augusta Fire and EMA are also responding.

Dispatch says the call came in at 9:51 p.m. at 2020 Gordon Highway.

Dispatch says the call came in at 9:51 p.m. at 2020 Gordon Highway.

There are no injuries reported at this time. We have a News 12 crew on the way to the scene that will provide updates.

Multiple lanes are blocked in front of the store. Motorists should avoid the area if possible.

