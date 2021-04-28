Day 4 search for the two missing boaters at Clarks Hill Lake

CLARKS HILL LAKE, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The search for two men who went missing while boating on Clarks Hill Lake continues. We’re going on night four of the search and still no sign of Edward Kirk and Eynn Wilson. A lot of friends and family are looking for answers.

What do authorities say about how long it’s been?

DNR says they will continue to search the area until they feel they’ve done all they can. The next step is doing surface searches and shoreline sweeps a couple of times a day for several weeks. Rescue crews and divers are still working to find an exact location of where Edward Kirk and Eynn Wilson ended up in the water. They do have some challenges.

We spoke with a local diving instructor who says there are some major factors making their dives more difficult. Andrew Davis is one of the most well-known divers in the region with more than two decades of experience he says.

“I’ve been doing this since 1986,” said Davis.

These divers are working through tough conditions the main one being able to see.

“The currently visibility is about five to six feet in the top layers. You get below 40 feet and you’re down to more like three to four feet,” said Davis.

He says storms from over the weekend are likely the cause of this. But he says there’s more than not being able to see, it’s the location. The eye-witness reports on all the locations, narrowing that down to aid with the search. That search area is roughly 71,000 acres so trying to pinpoint exactly where they could be is a nightmare tie that with what the bottom of the lake is made up of. They run established patterns to do their searches but anything that hits the bottom there’s going to be a cloud of silt so they have reduced visibility.

Davis says the lake is 180 feet at the deepest point and says depth affects how long they can look underwater. Also at 100 feet the maximum dive time on the air that you can have is about 16 minutes, so the dive time is limited at those deeper depths.

We also spoke with the Columbia County Sheriff’s Office today about how often something like this happens. They say they’ve seen three drownings since 2019 on the lake not including this one because it was on the Lincoln County side. So not very often is this kind of thing happening here.

