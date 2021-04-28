Daily Forecast | The latest from WRDW/WAGT First Alert Meteorologist Tim Strong

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - High pressure off the Carolina Coast will keep a light south wind over the CSRA. Skies will be mostly clear and lows will drop to the upper 50s this morning.

Mostly sunny skies stick around today with above normal highs in the mid to upper 80s. Winds will be out of the southwest between 6-12 mph.

Sunrise temperatures early Thursday will be close to 60. Thursday is trending as the warmest day of the week with high temperatures getting close to 90 in the afternoon. Partly cloudy skies expected Thursday as our next front approaches from the west. Winds will be out of the southwest between 10-15 mph.

Rain looks possible by Friday with a cold front moving through the region. Scattered showers and isolated storms are expected, but severe weather is not anticipated. Temperatures look to stay in the mid to low 80s for highs.

There is more uncertainty in the forecast heading into the weekend. Long range guidance is differing on what happens to an upper level cut off low that could impact our weekend rain chances. While rain chances look tricky this weekend, there is higher confidence in temperatures being more seasonal. We should stay in the upper 70s for highs Saturday and close to 80 by Sunday. Keep it here for updates.

